National Standard (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yes Bank Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd and Saregama India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 6044.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 511 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd lost 7.83% to Rs 18.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 522.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 245.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 1575.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9714 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd pared 7.00% to Rs 98.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30605 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd corrected 6.63% to Rs 334. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13071 shares in the past one month.

