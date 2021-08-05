Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 16.85 points or 0.68% at 2450.69 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 12.52%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.88%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.88%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.11%),CESC Ltd (down 2.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.36%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.26%), PTC India Ltd (down 2.24%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.68%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.57%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.61%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.78%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 0.32%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 236.58 or 0.44% at 54606.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.3 points or 0.4% at 16323.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 172.49 points or 0.64% at 26675.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.88 points or 0.41% at 8163.95.

On BSE,1000 shares were trading in green, 2143 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

