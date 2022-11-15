Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit declines 77.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Navkar Urbanstructure declined 77.52% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.162.1412.0478.040.291.290.291.290.291.29

