Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit declines 77.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 2.16 croreNet profit of Navkar Urbanstructure declined 77.52% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.162.14 1 OPM %12.0478.04 -PBDT0.291.29 -78 PBT0.291.29 -78 NP0.291.29 -78
