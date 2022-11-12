Nayara Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 1793.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.96% to Rs 30483.00 crore

Net profit of Nayara Energy reported to Rs 1793.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 90.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.96% to Rs 30483.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22095.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30483.0022095.7011.463.383195.90377.202398.20-112.501793.40-90.80

