NELCO standalone net profit declines 95.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of NELCO declined 95.77% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.319.1814.2921.240.712.230.562.100.296.86

