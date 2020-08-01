JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ucal Fuel Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

NELCO standalone net profit declines 95.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 9.31 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 95.77% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.319.18 1 OPM %14.2921.24 -PBDT0.712.23 -68 PBT0.562.10 -73 NP0.296.86 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU