NELCO standalone net profit declines 95.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TCI Express standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the June 2020 quarter
NELCO consolidated net profit rises 36.30% in the March 2020 quarter
Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2020 quarter
Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 77.68% in the March 2020 quarter
RLF standalone net profit declines 77.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 9.31 croreNet profit of NELCO declined 95.77% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.319.18 1 OPM %14.2921.24 -PBDT0.712.23 -68 PBT0.562.10 -73 NP0.296.86 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU