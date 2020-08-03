Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16484.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% rally in NIFTY and a 7.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16484.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 10934.6. The Sensex is at 37055.59, down 1.47%.Nestle India Ltd has lost around 1.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30872.45, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67496 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16495.8, down 0.69% on the day. Nestle India Ltd jumped 40.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% rally in NIFTY and a 7.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 76.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)