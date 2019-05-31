Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.52% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Netlink Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.52% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.32% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.424.43 -91 0.464.75 -90 OPM %-207.1410.84 --341.301.26 - PBDT0.87-0.01 LP -0.320.43 PL PBT0.86-0.02 LP -0.350.38 PL NP0.71-0.18 LP -0.310.09 PL
