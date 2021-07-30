Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, DFM Foods Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2021.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, DFM Foods Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2021.

Swan Energy Ltd crashed 16.90% to Rs 145.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 955.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd lost 9.44% to Rs 363.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36112 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd fell 8.02% to Rs 2834.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11095 shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd corrected 6.36% to Rs 687.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82615 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)