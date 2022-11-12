New India Assurance Company standalone net profit declines 73.75% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 7308.47 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company declined 73.75% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 7308.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7479.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7308.477479.29 -2 OPM %0.261.29 -PBDT23.51129.31 -82 PBT23.51129.31 -82 NP33.45127.44 -74

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:10 IST

