Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Source Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-200.00-50.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.02-0.01 -100
