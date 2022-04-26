Nifty April futures trade with small premium

India VIX declined 9.73% as shares rallied

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,211.50, a premium of 10.7 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,200.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 76.75 lakh crore compared with Rs 71.69 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 246.85 points or 1.46% to settle at 17,200.8.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 9.73% to 19.1875.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

