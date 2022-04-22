Nifty April 2022 futures trades at discount

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys most active in segment.

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,166.90, a discount of 5.05 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,171.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 55.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 185.93 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 220.65 points or 1.27% to settle at 17,171.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.80% to 18.3525.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)