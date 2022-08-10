Nifty August futures trades at premium

Hindalco Industries, Tata Chemicals and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,551.75, a premium of 17 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,534.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 109.88 lakh crore compared with Rs 88.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 9.65 points or 0.06% to settle at 17,534.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.47% to 19.5875.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

