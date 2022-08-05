Nifty August futures trade at premium

State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance Industries (RIL) and NMDC were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,414.95, a premium of 17.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,397.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 74.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 312.34 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 15.50 points or 0.09% to settle at 17,397.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.77% to 18.92.

SBI, RIL and NMDC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)