Nifty August futures trades at premium

India VIX slipped 6.29% as shares advanced.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,676, a premium of 17 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,659 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 211.16 lakh crore compared with Rs 109.88 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 124.25 points or 0.71% to settle at 17,659.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 6.29% to 18.355.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)