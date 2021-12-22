Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

India VIX declines over 5%

The Nifty December 2021 was at 16,976.25, a premium of 20.80 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,955.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 73.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 70.39 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 184.60 points or 1.10% to settle at 16,955.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.45% to 16.58.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)