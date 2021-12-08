Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slumps 6.47% to 17.27

The Nifty December 2021 were at 17,511.50, a premium of 41.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,469.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 72.04 lakh crore compared with Rs 63.15 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 293.05 points or 1.71% to settle at 17,469.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.47% to 17.27.

ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expire on 30 December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)