Nifty December 2021 futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX declines 3.75% to 16.48

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,257, a premium of 23.75 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,233.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 52.82 lakh crore compared with Rs 53.99 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 147 points or 0.86% to settle at 17,233.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.75% to 16.48.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contract expires on 30 December 2021.

