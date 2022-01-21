Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumps 6.16% to 18.89.

The Nifty January 2022 were at 17,647.90, a premium of 30.75 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,617.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 59.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 186.25 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 139.85 points or 0.79% to settle at 17,617.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.16% to 18.89.

Reliance Industries Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

