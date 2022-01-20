Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

Infy, RIL and Asian Paints were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2022 were at 17,808, a premium of 51 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,757 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 186.25 lakh crore compared with Rs 106.19 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 181.40 points or 1.01% to settle at 17,757.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.15% to 17.79.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)