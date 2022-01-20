Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

Infy, RIL and Asian Paints were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty January 2022 futures were at 17,808, a premium of 51 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,757 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 186.25 lakh crore compared with Rs 106.19 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 181.40 points or 1.01% to settle at 17,757.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.15% to 17.79.
Infosys, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU