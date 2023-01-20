Nifty January futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 18,055.95, a premium of 28.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,027.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 96.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 324.44 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 80.20 points or 0.44% to settle at 18,027.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.23% to 13.7875.

HDFC Bank, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

