Nifty February futures trade at premium

RIL, ICICI Banks and Adani Ports were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,988.70, a premium of 0.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,891.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 401.20 lakh crore compared with Rs 199.74 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 226.35 points or 1.25% to end at 17,891.95 .

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.30% to 14.66.

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)