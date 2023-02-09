Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX shed 4.08% as shares gained.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,959.10, a premium of 36.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,893.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 337.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 170.03 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 21.75 points or 0.12% to settle at 17,893.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.08% to 13.04.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)