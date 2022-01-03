Nifty January 2022 futures trade at premium

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank most active in segment.

The Nifty January 2022 was at 17,691.90, a premium of 66.20 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,625.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 54.09 lakh crore compared with Rs 32.26 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 271.65 points or 1.57% to settle at 17,625.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.41% at 16.4525.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contracts expires on 27 January 2022.

