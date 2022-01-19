Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and Tata Steel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2022 were at 17,975.50, a premium of 37.1 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,938.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 106.19 lakh crore compared with Rs 86.63 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 174.65 points or 0.96% to settle at 17,938.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.21% to 17.82.

Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

