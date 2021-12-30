Nifty January 2022 futures trade at premium

RIL, Tata Steel and SBI were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2022 closed at 17,285, a premium of 81.05 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,203.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 123.16 lakh crore compared with Rs 62.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 9.65 points or 0.06% to settle at 17,203.95 .

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.98% to 16.57.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and State Bank of India and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contract will expire on 27 January 2021.

