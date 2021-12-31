Nifty January 2022 futures trade at premium

RIL, Infy and RBL Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2022 closed at 17,420, a premium of 65.95 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,354.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 32.26 lakh crore compared with Rs 123.16 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 150.10 points or 0.87% to settle at 17,354.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.06% to 16.22.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and RBL Bank and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contract will expire on 27 January 2021.

