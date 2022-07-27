Nifty July futures trade at premium

RIL, Infosys & HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,660.40, a premium of 18.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,641.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 106.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 90.22 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 157.95 points or 0.96% to settle at 16,641.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.22% to 18.13.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

