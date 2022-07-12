Nifty July futures at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,030, a discount of 28.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,058.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 78.03 lakh crore compared with Rs 64.98 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 157.70 points or 0.97% to settle at 16,058.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.97% to 18.55.

RIL, Tata Steel and TCS were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)