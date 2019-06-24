Nifty June 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11,724, a premium of 24.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,699.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.03 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.79 lakh crore reported in the previous session. In the cash market, the index decreased by 24.45 points or 0.21% to settle at 11,699.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose by 4.19% at 15.2225.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call (OI) of 39.28 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 29.09 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,500 and 12,000 levels for the Nifty.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures were at 352.85, compared with spot closing price of 353.10. June 2019 futures were at 2,153.95, compared with spot closing price of 2,150. June 2019 futures were at 1264.40, compared with spot closing price of 1261.85.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 27 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)