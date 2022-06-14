Nifty June futures at premium

NSE India VIX fell 2.13% to 21.89.

The Nifty June 2022 were at 15,742, a premium of 9.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,732.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 71.41 lakh crore compared with Rs 62.61 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 42.30 points or 0.27% to settle at 15,732.10.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

