Nifty June futures at premium

NSE India VIX surged 14.25% to 22.37

The Nifty June 2022 were at 15,790, a premium of 15.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,774.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 62.61 lakh crore compared with Rs 44.36 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 427.40 points or 2.64% to settle at 15,774.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 14.25% to 22.37.

Reliance Industries, RBL Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)