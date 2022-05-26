Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX slumped 10.14% to 22.72.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 16,189, a premium of 18.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,170.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 225.38 lakh crore compared with Rs 94.73 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 144.35 points or 0.90% to settle at 16,170.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 10.14% to 22.72.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

