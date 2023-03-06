Nifty March futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, Adani Ports and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,777.30, a premium of 65.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,711.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 223.86 lakh crore compared with Rs 144.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 117.10 points or 0.67% to settle at 17,711.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 0.71% to 12.27.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

