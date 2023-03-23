Nifty March futures trade at premium

RIL, HAL and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,082, a premium of 5.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,076.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 424.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 146.51 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 75 points or 0.44% to settle at 17,076.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.14% to 14.49.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)