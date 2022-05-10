Nifty May Futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,222.15, a discount of 17.9 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,240.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 80.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 76.64 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 61.80 points or 0.38% to settle at 16,240.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.22% to 22.3025.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in the F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

