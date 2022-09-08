Nifty September futures trade at premium

Indigo, Infy and Axis were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,833.95, a premium of 35.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,798.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 259.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 121.59 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added174.35 points or 0.99% to settle at 17,798.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.48% to 18.31.

Interglobe Aviation, Infosys and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

