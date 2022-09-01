Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 6.27% to 19.87.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,620, a premium of 77.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,542.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 313.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 146.94 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 216.50 points or 1.22% to settle at 17,542.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 6.27% to 19.87.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

