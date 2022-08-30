Nifty September futures trade at premium

RIL, PEL and AdaniEnt were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,823, a premium of 63.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,759.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 146.94 lakh crore compared with Rs 93.36 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 446.40 points or 2.58% to settle at 17,759.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.66% to 18.70.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Piramal Enterprises (PEL) and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

