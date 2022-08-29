Nifty September futures trade at premium

TCS, RIL and Infy were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,384, a premium of 71.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,312.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 93.36 lakh crore compared with Rs 82.97 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 246 points or 1.40% to settle at 17,312.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.82% to 19.82.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL), and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

