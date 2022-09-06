Nifty September futures trade at premium

RIL, Tata Power & Ambuja Cements were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,683.95, a premium of 28.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,655.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 121.87 lakh crore compared with Rs 76.81 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 10.20 points or 0.06% to settle at 17,655.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.69% to 19.66.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Power and Ambuja Cements were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

