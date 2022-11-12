Nila Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 29.97 croreNet profit of Nila Infrastructures reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.9724.54 22 OPM %2.176.89 -PBDT1.020.59 73 PBT0.670.10 570 NP0.06-0.54 LP
