Nila Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 498.29% to Rs 56.00 croreNet loss of Nila Spaces reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 498.29% to Rs 56.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.94% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 809.23% to Rs 87.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales56.009.36 498 87.659.64 809 OPM %-6.8231.84 -3.0011.83 - PBDT-4.701.97 PL 2.563.13 -18 PBT-4.761.89 PL 2.332.98 -22 NP-1.781.61 PL 5.032.78 81
