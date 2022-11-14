Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 70.45% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 67.85% to Rs 106.62 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 70.45% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.85% to Rs 106.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales106.6263.52 68 OPM %0.891.53 -PBDT2.191.78 23 PBT1.831.42 29 NP0.750.44 70

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:44 IST

