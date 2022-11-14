Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 70.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.85% to Rs 106.62 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 70.45% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.85% to Rs 106.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.106.6263.520.891.532.191.781.831.420.750.44

