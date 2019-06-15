Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit rises 79.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.24% to Rs 43.20 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 79.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 43.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 109.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales43.2035.34 22 109.34107.70 2 OPM %0.32-8.46 -1.14-1.56 - PBDT0.803.94 -80 1.975.43 -64 PBT0.033.38 -99 0.533.95 -87 NP0.860.48 79 1.241.05 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU