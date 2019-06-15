Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit rises 79.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.24% to Rs 43.20 crore

Net profit of rose 79.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 43.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 109.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

43.2035.34109.34107.700.32-8.461.14-1.560.803.941.975.430.033.380.533.950.860.481.241.05

