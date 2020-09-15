VSF Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 158.33% to Rs 0.31 croreNet Loss of VSF Projects reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.12 158 OPM %9.68-25.00 -PBDT0.03-0.08 LP PBT-0.02-0.13 85 NP-0.01-0.12 92
