Somany Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 65.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.59% to Rs 364.56 crore

Net profit of Somany Home Innovation declined 65.73% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.59% to Rs 364.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 483.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.75% to Rs 23.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 1613.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1670.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales364.56483.44 -25 1613.131670.88 -3 OPM %3.574.94 -5.477.43 - PBDT16.6816.63 0 79.16104.66 -24 PBT2.7510.59 -74 33.1784.97 -61 NP2.316.74 -66 23.1154.70 -58

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 08:11 IST

