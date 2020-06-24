Somany Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 65.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.59% to Rs 364.56 crore

Net profit of Somany Home Innovation declined 65.73% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.59% to Rs 364.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 483.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.75% to Rs 23.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 1613.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1670.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

