NLC India Ltd Surges 8.15%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.54%

NLC India Ltd gained 8.15% today to trade at Rs 69. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.54% to quote at 2412.15. The index is up 16.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd increased 7.76% and Reliance Power Ltd added 4.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 69.24 % over last one year compared to the 56.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NLC India Ltd has added 44.05% over last one month compared to 16.84% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.64 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 70.75 on 12 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 40.2 on 26 May 2020.

