North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 35.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.03% to Rs 78.38 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 35.96% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.03% to Rs 78.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales78.3854.80 43 OPM %6.157.77 -PBDT2.932.31 27 PBT2.221.37 62 NP1.551.14 36

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

