North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 35.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.03% to Rs 78.38 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 35.96% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.03% to Rs 78.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.78.3854.806.157.772.932.312.221.371.551.14

