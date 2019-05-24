Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 187.46% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 48.55 croreNet profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 187.46% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 48.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.63% to Rs 46.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 184.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales48.5544.08 10 184.10185.90 -1 OPM %33.5511.50 -23.2114.01 - PBDT18.129.87 84 57.2741.78 37 PBT17.979.65 86 56.8040.61 40 NP16.505.74 187 46.7131.64 48
