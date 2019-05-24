Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 187.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 48.55 crore

Net profit of rose 187.46% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 48.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.63% to Rs 46.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 184.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

